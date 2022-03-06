Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.83%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
