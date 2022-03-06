Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. 1,231,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.