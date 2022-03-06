Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

