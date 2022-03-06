Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.6 days.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.91. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

