Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$230.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CTC.A. Boenning Scattergood increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$179.59. 208,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,810. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$161.88 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.09.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

