Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CPXWF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 10,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

