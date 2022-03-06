Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.84

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $28.21 billion and $619.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00189245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00347115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,480,268 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

