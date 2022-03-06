CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head-To-Head Survey

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.1% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 0.71 -$8.81 million ($0.77) -6.56 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.18 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -10.76

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -0.40% -0.53% -0.38% Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 263.04%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.67%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Summary

CareCloud beats Sumo Logic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

