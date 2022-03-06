CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 947,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after acquiring an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

