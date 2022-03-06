CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.16% of CarMax worth $34,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. 1,403,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

