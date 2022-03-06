Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

