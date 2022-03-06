Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $59.45 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00072935 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013637 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

