Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Cars.com worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cars.com by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.38 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.