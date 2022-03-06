Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and $6,807.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00264572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

