Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

