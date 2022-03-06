Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $62.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.