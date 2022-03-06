Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 12,259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.