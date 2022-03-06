Centrifuge Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.44 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $96.44 million and $321,527.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,126,518 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

