Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 204.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 116,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 78,578 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cerner by 26.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cerner by 68,696.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $5,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

