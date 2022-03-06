ChainX Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 36% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,461,075 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

