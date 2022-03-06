Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 20,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.