Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CHRA opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.