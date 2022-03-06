Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Chart Industries worth $71,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

