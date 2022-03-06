ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $94,676.85 and $112.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.29 or 0.06641306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,272.79 or 0.99433518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048160 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

