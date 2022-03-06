Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -341.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

