Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567,085. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

