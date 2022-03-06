Chimpion Market Cap Hits $70.52 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005697 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and $226,331.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars.

