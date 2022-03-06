China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Greenridge Global dropped their price target on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

