Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

CMG stock opened at $1,442.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,709.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.