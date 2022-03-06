Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

