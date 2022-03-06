Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CCVI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

