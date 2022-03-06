Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

