Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $378.95. The stock had a trading volume of 320,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average of $408.84. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $323.53 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

