CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
