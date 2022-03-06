Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

