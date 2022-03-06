Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.