Civilization (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.84 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $24.84 million and $45,805.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00034365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.