Civitas (CIV) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $51,350.03 and $60.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,497,499 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

