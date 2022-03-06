Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,119 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.