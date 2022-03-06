Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

