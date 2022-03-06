Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 873 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.03 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

