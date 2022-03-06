Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $10.12 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

