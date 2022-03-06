Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

