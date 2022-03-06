Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 23,844 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

