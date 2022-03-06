CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $340.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013874 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009301 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,771,240 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.