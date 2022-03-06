Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

NET opened at $100.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.