Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Coherent by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.