Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Short Interest Update

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $419,014.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

