Collateral Pay Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $286,422.44 and approximately $51.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

