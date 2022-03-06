Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.0480 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $296,964.70 and $105.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.87 or 0.06783429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,555.82 or 1.00097074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048769 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

